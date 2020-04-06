COVID-19 Confirmed in 20 Chinese Nationals Heading Home Via Vladivostok Over Past 24 Hours

The number of Chinese nationals who have returned to their homeland from Moscow via Vladivostok in recent days and then been diagnosed with COVID-19 has risen by 20 over the past 24 hours, the Russian consulate general in Harbin said on Monday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020)

On Sunday, the Russian diplomatic mission reported 13 of such cases. All of them involve Chinese nationals who returned to their homeland via the Primorsky territory on April 2.

"Over the past 24 hours, 20 COVID-19 cases were officially confirmed in the consular district.

All of them are Chinese citizens who arrived from Moscow through Vladivostok, crossed the border through the Pogranichny-Suifenhe checkpoint from March 30 to April 3," the statement said.

According to the diplomatic mission, as of today, as many as 60 residents of China's northeastern Heilongjiang province have been confirmed to be infected with coronavirus without showing any symptoms. There are no Russians among those infected.

Russia's Primorsky territory has registered eight COVID-19 cases, one fatality and two recoveries.