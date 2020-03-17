UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Confirmed in Woman Working in IAEA Building in Vienna - UN Press Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) A woman working in the Vienna International Center (VIC) building, which is part of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) the United Nations Information Service in Vienna said on Tuesday.

"Influenza case at Vienna International Centre now tested positive as COVID-19 ... The cleaner, who is employed by an outside contractor, fell ill at the VIC on 2 March 2020 after office hours and was assisted by three members of the UN Security and Safety team.

The cleaner worked on 13 rooms on the 10 th floor of the VIC's B building, which is part of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The relevant staff have been informed. The cleaner has not been in the building since 2 March," the information service said in a statement.

According to the statement, no other workers have developed any symptoms of the disease over the last 14 days.

As of Tuesday, Austria has recorded over 1,100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease and three related deaths. Eight patients have recovered.

