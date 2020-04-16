UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Confirmed In Workers Of 7% Of German Companies In Russia - Trade Chamber

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:51 PM

Seven percent of German companies in Russia have registered COVID-19 among their employees, the Russian-German Chamber of Commerce said on Thursday after conducting a study on the economic consequences of the pandemic in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Seven percent of German companies in Russia have registered COVID-19 among their employees, the Russian-German Chamber of Commerce said on Thursday after conducting a study on the economic consequences of the pandemic in Russia.

"Seven percent of the companies surveyed already have coronavirus cases among their employees. Fifty-nine percent of top managers consider the virus to be very dangerous while 41 percent believe that the coronavirus is not more dangerous than flu," the chamber said.

According to Matthias Schepp, the board chairman of the chamber, governments face a difficult challenge, as they should ensure that the consequences of measures to combat the coronavirus are not worse than the virus itself.

The trade chamber added that German businesses in Russia, as a result of the coronavirus crisis, have suffered losses worth hundreds of millions of Euros but, in general, were satisfied with Russian President Vladimir Putin's anti-crisis management.

According to the findings, measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Russia have already forced two-thirds of companies to partially or completely halt production, accounting for 48 and 18 percent, respectively. In particular, the plant of the Volkswagen concern in the city of Kaluga, one of the flagship projects of the German business industry in Russia, stopped manufacturing cars on March 30, the chamber added.

Despite the considerable losses, the majority of German companies consider Moscow's restrictive self-isolation measures reasonable. At the same time, 85 percent of businesses believe that the measures to support the economy are not enough, the study found.

