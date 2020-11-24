UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Confirmed On Polish Mink Farm - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) A strain of novel coronavirus has been detected at a mink farm in Poland, the Radio Zet broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the media outlet, researchers from the Medical University of Gdansk confirmed the SARS-CoV-2 virus in at least eight minks from the farm in Poland's northwestern Pomeranian Voivodeship.

In-depth genetic analyses are currently underway to discover the origin of the outbreak.

As of Tuesday, Poland has confirmed 876,333 COVID-19 cases and 13,774 related deaths. The country has seen rapid growth of daily cases from early October to early November, with the new infections topping 27,000 on November 7.

