COVID-19 Contact Tracking App Downloaded by 6Mln Australians in One Month- Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) As many as six million Australians ” almost a quarter of the country's population ” have installed the COVIDSafe mobile app, which was developed by the Health Ministry to track possible contacts with COVID-19 patients, in a month, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Sunday.

"The #COVIDSafe app has reached 6 million downloads & registrations in less than a month. Please consider downloading the app if you haven't yet so as to help protect yourself and others," Hunt wrote on Twitter.

The app, allowing health care professionals to swiftly contact people who may have contracted the coronavirus, was released by the government on April 26.

Users are guaranteed that their data will be protected, as the app operates via Bluetooth and does not collect user location data.

So far, Australia has confirmed 7,106 cases of the disease, including 6,494 recoveries and 102 fatalities. In early May, Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled a three-stage plan for lifting restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus and returning Australians to normal life, adding that states and territories are set to progress through the plan at their own pace.