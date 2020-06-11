COVID-19 continues to spread in south, southeast Asia as India reports spikes of new cases, deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COVID-19 has continued to spread in south and southeastern Asia as India saw the largest single day spikes both in terms of COVID-19 deaths and new cases on Thursday

COVID-19 has continued to spread in south and southeastern Asia as India saw the largest single day spikes both in terms of COVID-19 deaths and new cases on Thursday.

Confirmed cases are mounting in the world's second-most populous country, as it on Thursday morning reported 357 new deaths, and 9,996 positive cases during the past 24 hours, taking the number of deaths to 8,102 and total cases to 286,579.

Bangladesh recorded 37 more deaths and 3,187 new cases, a senior health ministry official told a television media briefing.

The number of confirmed cases has risen to 78,052, and the death toll has reached 1,049.

The confirmed cases in Indonesia rose by 979 within one day to 35,295, with the death toll adding by 41 to 2,000, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said at a press conference.

He said 507 more people have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 12,636.

Malaysia's Health Ministry reported 31 new infections after three straight days of single-digit new cases, pushing the total number to 8,369.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said at a press briefing that of the new cases, 11 are imported and of the local transmissions, 19 are foreign nationals and one is a Malaysia citizen.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines surged to 24,175 after the Department of Health reported 443 more infections on Thursday.

The number of recoveries further climbed to 5,165 after 270 more patients recovered, and the death toll also increased to 1,036 after nine more patients died.

Laos reported no new case for 60 consecutive days, and all 19 patients infected by the virus have been discharged from hospitals.

The leader of the opposition in Pakistan's National Assembly or the lower house of the parliament Shahbaz Sharif and several other politicians have tested positive, local media reported Thursday.

Shahbaz, who is the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), went to self-quarantine after testing positive for the disease, the party's spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb said.

A total of 119,536 people have tested positive of the disease, and 2,356 have died.

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health confirmed 748 new cases, bringing to 22,890 the total number of patients in the country.

Twenty-one patients died within the period, taking the death toll to 426, and the total number of people recovered from the virus reached 3,326 after 313 patients were recovered since early Wednesday.

South Korea reported 45 more cases compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,947.

The daily caseload moved between 30 and 60 for the past 11 days. Of the new cases, five were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,312.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 276.