UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Could Be Deadlier In Yemen Than Many Other Countries - UN Humanitarian Chief

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:37 PM

COVID-19 Could Be Deadlier in Yemen Than Many Other Countries - UN Humanitarian Chief

UN Under-Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock warned on Thursday that the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Yemen could be faster and lead to deadlier consequences than in other countries

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) UN Under-Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock warned on Thursday that the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Yemen could be faster and lead to deadlier consequences than in other countries.

"More than five years of war have severely degraded Yemen's health infrastructure, exhausted people's immune systems and increased acute vulnerabilities," Lowcock said. "As a result, epidemiologists warn that COVID-19 in Yemen could spread faster, more widely and with deadlier consequences than in many other countries."

Lowcock said that to help the country prevent a health emergency, the United Nations agencies urgently need more than $900 million. The funds will allow the world's body to continue humanitarian operations in the country through July.

"I am urging all donors to pledge generously now and immediately release at least enough money to cover response operations through July," he added.

If additional support is not secured, 31 out of the 41 UN major programs in Yemen will start shutting down in the next few weeks. The closure of aid operations will deprive up to one million displaced people of critical hygiene supplies, nutrition programs, and essential health services provided by the World Health Organization.

Lowcock also pointed out the fact that in April 2019, UN programs in Yemen received about $2.6 billion in funds. Meanwhile, this year, donors have pledged only $800 million so far.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Yemen has confirmed its first case of COVID-19 infection.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen Lead Money April July 2019 All Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

23 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

23 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 25,000 additional ..

23 minutes ago

&#039;Box of Hope&#039; offers free meals to labou ..

38 minutes ago

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

2 hours ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.