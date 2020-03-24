COVID-19 Could Kill 110,000 in Afghanistan, Infect 80 Percent of Population - Minister

The coronavirus pandemic could kill up to 110,000 people in Afghanistan and infect 80 percent of the population if drastic measures are not taken, Afghanistan's Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz said at a news conference Tuesday

"What we have estimated is shocking," Feroz told reporters in Kabul.

The minister added that 42 cases of infection have been registered as of today with one coronavirus-related death.

Feroz also said that the ministry forwarded a list of measures which it would recommend implementing to slow the spread of the virus in the country, including ordering the closure of public spaces and imposing curfews.

Feroz also thanked the Taliban for granting access to medical teams to areas under their control.

Prominent medical organization Medicins Sans Frontiers (Doctors without Borders) earlier this month released a report assessing Afghanistan's health care system which showed that decades of instability and warfare have left the the medical sphere in tatters and the Afghan population most susceptible to preventable diseases.