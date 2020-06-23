COVID-19 Could Last 'Some Time' But Impact May Worsen With Seasonal Flu - Health Dept.

There is no certainty over how long the novel coronavirus pandemic could last and there could be a burden on US health care systems if infections flares up together with the seasonal flu, experts from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) There is no certainty over how long the novel coronavirus pandemic could last and there could be a burden on US health care systems if infections flares up together with the seasonal flu, experts from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Tuesday.

"While it remains unclear how long the pandemic will last, COVID-19 activity will likely continue for some time," the experts, led by White House Coronavirus Task Force member Anthony Fauci, said in prepared remarks ahead of testimony to Congress. "If there is COVID-19 and flu activity at the same time, this could place a tremendous burden on the healthcare system related to bed occupancy, laboratory testing needs, personal protective equipment and healthcare worker safety.

"

The experts noted that there was neither a vaccine nor a treatment approved by the Federal Drug Administration for the COVID-19 disease and urged Americans to get immunized against the flu instead.

"In the context of likely ongoing COVID-19 activity, getting a flu vaccine is more important now than ever," the experts said.

More than 2.4 million Americans have been infected by the novel coronavirus and the reported death toll has exceeded 122,000.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that from October 1, 2019 through April 4 there were between 39 million and 56 million seasonal flu cases resulting in some 24,000 to 62,000 deaths.