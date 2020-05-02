COVID-19 Count in Azerbaijan Nears 1,900 - Response Center

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan has increased by 40 to 1,894 over the past day, the government's COVID-19 response center said on Saturday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan has increased by 40 to 1,894 over the past day, the government's COVID-19 response center said on Saturday.

"Another 40 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Azerbaijan, while 46 more people recovered. To date, 1,894 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in our country.

Of these, 1,411 people recovered, 25 people died, and 458 people continue to be treated in special hospitals. The condition of 14 of them is assessed as serious, the condition of 23 people is assessed as moderate, the condition of the rest is stable," the response center said in a statement.

According to the authorities, a total of 152,597 COVID-19 tests have been carried out across the country to date.