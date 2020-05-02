UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Count In Azerbaijan Nears 1,900 - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 11:52 PM

COVID-19 Count in Azerbaijan Nears 1,900 - Response Center

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan has increased by 40 to 1,894 over the past day, the government's COVID-19 response center said on Saturday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan has increased by 40 to 1,894 over the past day, the government's COVID-19 response center said on Saturday.

"Another 40 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Azerbaijan, while 46 more people recovered. To date, 1,894 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in our country.

Of these, 1,411 people recovered, 25 people died, and 458 people continue to be treated in special hospitals. The condition of 14 of them is assessed as serious, the condition of 23 people is assessed as moderate, the condition of the rest is stable," the response center said in a statement.

According to the authorities, a total of 152,597 COVID-19 tests have been carried out across the country to date.

Related Topics

Died Azerbaijan Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Three Suspected Bombs Found in Abandoned Hong Kong ..

18 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Italy Rises by 474 to 28,71 ..

18 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Reaches Monthly ..

19 minutes ago

Afghan Authorities Extend Isolation Regime in Larg ..

22 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Occurs Near Crete - Seism ..

22 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 240,000 Globally - Joh ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.