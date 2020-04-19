COVID-19 Count in Kyrgyzstan Rises by 48 to 554 in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan has grown by 48 to 554 within the past 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 response center told Sputnik on Sunday.

"As of April 19, 2020, 48 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered across the country," the response center's spokesperson said.

The list of infected people in the given period includes 18 medical personnel among others. The total number of doctors diagnosed with COVID-19 has reached 134.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan stands at five people, while 13 other patients are in critical condition.

Kyrgyzstan has declared a state of emergency in several cities, including the capital of Bishkek, in light of the pandemic.