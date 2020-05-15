COVID-19 Crisis Being Test of Strength for Eurasian Economic Union - Commission Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic will test the strength of regional integration within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Mikhail Myasnikovich, chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission, said on Friday.

Myasnikovich spoke at a forum titled "Promoting Eurasian Economic Integration: business Cooperation Factor" that took place within the Russian Business Week.

"The most important thing is that we are committed to consolidating efforts to overcome the difficult situation in which our economies found themselves and, indeed, to a certain extent, this is a test of the strength of our integration association as a whole," Myasnikovich said.

According to him, EAEU leaders have been exercising "unity of states in fight against new challenges" throughout the pandemic.

