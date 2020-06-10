COVID-19 Crisis Brought Israel, Russia Closer Together - Israeli Diplomat

The crisis sparked by the global pandemic of the COVID-19 lung disease has only brought Russia and Israel closer together and intensified their dialogue, charge d'affaires ad interim of Israel to Russia, Yacov Livne, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The crisis sparked by the global pandemic of the COVID-19 lung disease has only brought Russia and Israel closer together and intensified their dialogue, charge d'affaires ad interim of Israel to Russia, Yacov Livne, said on Wednesday.

According to the diplomat, the two countries have enjoyed very good relations and close dialogue at various levels.

"I must say that the current crisis, which we are all going through together in Israel and Russia, has only brought our countries closer together and made our dialogue more intense because the challenges are the same. These are global challenges that we need to address at the national level, but international cooperation and, of course, joint work between Israel and Russia are equally important," Livne told a virtual press conference.

He noted that Russia and Israel had been cooperating in various areas for many years.

"Next year we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations between Israel and Russia. Over the years, we have been able to do a lot and build a real, strong and trusting relationship between Jerusalem and Moscow. And this is exactly the kind of relationship that allows us today, when new challenges and new crises emerge, to address them together and look for joint solutions," Livne stressed.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which was declared by the World Health Organization on March 11, has forced countries around the globe to shut their borders and prohibit both domestic and international travel for weeks in a bid to curb the transmission of the virus. The closed borders and stay-at-home orders issued by governments affected multiple industries, leading to a major economic crisis.