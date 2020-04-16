The crisis caused by the pandemic of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, has not only failed at disrupting South Korea's scheduled quadrennial general election, but helped its ruling Democratic Party mobilize popular support for its policies and win a parliamentary majority

South Korean voters cast their ballots in the country's first national elections in the coronavirus era on Wednesday. The liberal Democratic Party of President Moon Jae-in, together with a smaller affiliate party, managed to secure 180 seats in the 300-member National Assembly, the largest number of seats held by any party since 1988. Notably, voter turnout at 66.2 percent, the highest figure in 28 years, despite the COVID-19 concerns.

Even though just slightly over a month ago South Korea was faced with the rapid spread of the virus primarily driven by a cluster of cases in a Christian sect, its authorities have since managed to significantly contain the coronavirus. On Thursday, the country reported less than 30 new cases for the fourth consecutive day.

"While it had early criticism on slow reaction in responding the virus spread not closing the entrance from China, Wuhan, the government reacted very well controlling the spread of virus in Korea. And the pandemic crisis helped for Korean voters to understand how the Moon administration reacted well to control the spread of COVID-19 declaring war against coronavirus," Dr. Youngmi Kim, a senior lecturer at University of Edinburgh, told Sputnik.

The expert noted, however, that the country's success in containing the deadly virus was not purely due to the government's response, but responsible actions undertaken by the society and each individual citizen.

Despite renaming and active campaigning against the ruling party, the conservative camp failed to recover from the scandalous impeachment and imprisonment of conservative President Park Geun-hye and setback experienced in the 2016 general elections.

The United Future Party and its satellite, Future Korea Party, won combined 103 seats.

"While they have economic and foreign policy agenda to compete with the ruling Democratic party and other progressive parties the conservative opposition United Future Party and its satellite party, Future Korea Party, failed to appeal majority of voters their policy agenda and suffered from internal factionalism within the conservative parties," Dr. Kim said.

She also pointed to the conservative camp's failed strategy of candidate selection which saw some major conservative politicians left out of candidate lists and forced to run independently ultimately winning the seats, alas, not for their party.

"This shows that main opposition party's electoral strategy did not reflect public opinion polls properly," the expert underlined.

The sweeping victory enables the Moon administration to push ahead its agenda and gives good prospects for the Democratic candidate in the next presidential vote, according to her.

"This is good for governability for the remaining reform policies in economy (income led economic growth, shortening gap between the rich and the poor etc), high-level officers corruption, foreign policy such as North Korea policies," Dr. Kim asserted.

According to the expert, the landslide victory would also enable the Moon administration to further pursue its engagement policy with North Korea. The situation on the Korean peninsula has become tense in the past weeks, with the last in a series of Pyongyang's weapon tests taking place on the eve of South Korea's parliamentary election.