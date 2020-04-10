COVID-19 Crisis Stalls Peace Processes Globally, Impacts UN Mediation Efforts - Guterres

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has impeded many peace processes across the globe, including the United Nations mediation efforts, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the UN Security Council.

On Thursday, in a closed meeting via videoconferencing, Guterres briefed the Security Council on the impacts of the COVID-19 health emergency on the United Nations.

"The [COVID-19] crisis has hindered international, regional and national conflict resolution efforts, exactly when they are needed most," Guterres said.

"Many peace processes have stalled as the world responds to COVID-19. Our good offices and mediation engagements have felt the impact."

The secretary-general added that travel restrictions might also affect the UN's confidence-based mechanisms and the ability of the world's body to engage in diplomacy aimed at de-escalating potential conflicts.

On Tuesday, Guterres decided to freeze the rotation and deployment of peacekeeping personnel until June 30 in order to prevent the potential transmission of the disease.