Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:33 PM

COVID-19 Curfew in Greece Leads to Increased Violence in Migrant Camps - MSF

While there have yet been no COVID-19 cases in migrant camps on the Greek islands, the curfew introduced by the government to curb the spread of the infection is already taking its toll on the overcrowded facilities and may lead to an unmanageable crisis, Apostolos Veizis, director of medical operational support at the Greek unit of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF), told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) While there have yet been no COVID-19 cases in migrant camps on the Greek islands, the curfew introduced by the government to curb the spread of the infection is already taking its toll on the overcrowded facilities and may lead to an unmanageable crisis, Apostolos Veizis, director of medical operational support at the Greek unit of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF), told Sputnik.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, there are about 43,000 migrants in the camps with 6,000 capacity on the Lesbos, Chios and Samos islands. They have limited access to food and health care, and deplorable sanitary conditions.

"The most important thing is that today the population in the camps, in addition to exposure to these bad living conditions, they also face restrictions measure from the Greek government - e.g. from 07:00 in the morning [04:00 GMT] to 07:00 in the evening they cannot leave the camp ... So we recently see an increase of violence, increase of domestic violence, increase of sexual violence. These are measures that in reality are not very productive in order to protect people from COVID-19," Veizis said.

The MSF official added that in case of the coronavirus outbreak on the islands, the situation in the camps would be hard to manage due to such extreme overcrowding.

"Imagine the population of 20,000 people that need to queue for food, for the toilet, for the shower. This overcrowding in case of an outbreak, it is something that is very difficult to manage," Veizis noted.

He went on to say that the situation in the camps could be improved, but the lack of political will in the European Union prevented it from happening.

"We need to treat these people as human beings, but this is something that is missing. This is missing in Europe, but Europe is doing it not because it doesn't have the resources. It is doing it because it doesn't have political will to take care of people," Veizis said.

The current situation in the Greek migrant camps is among the worst in the world, the official concluded.

Notably, earlier in April, the Greek authorities quarantined two migrant facilities located near Athens, on mainland Greece, after some of its residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

