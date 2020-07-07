UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Curfew To Be Introduced In Serbia This Weekend - Vucic

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

COVID-19 Curfew to Be Introduced in Serbia This Weekend - Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Tuesday that a curfew would be introduced in the country again, between Friday and Monday, amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation.

"We declare a long curfew from Friday to Monday," Vucic said in a televised address to the nation.

Apart from that, from Wednesday people will be banned from gathering in groups larger than five individuals both indoors and outdoors, the president added.

Around 4,000 COVID-19 patients are how hospitalized across Serbia, with Belgrade hospitals being almost fully packed, Vucic said.

Serbia's COVID-19 death toll has reached 330 after a record daily increase. The country has confirmed 16,719 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Belgrade Serbia From

Recent Stories

ICCROM-Sharjah launches &#039;MEDINA&#039; regiona ..

1 second ago

DEWA is first UAE government entity to utilise NVI ..

15 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Solomon Islands Governor G ..

30 minutes ago

Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe spacecraft encaps ..

45 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 44,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

ENEC CEO inspires next generation of university st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.