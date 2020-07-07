COVID-19 Curfew to Be Introduced in Serbia This Weekend - Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Tuesday that a curfew would be introduced in the country again, between Friday and Monday, amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation.

"We declare a long curfew from Friday to Monday," Vucic said in a televised address to the nation.

Apart from that, from Wednesday people will be banned from gathering in groups larger than five individuals both indoors and outdoors, the president added.

Around 4,000 COVID-19 patients are how hospitalized across Serbia, with Belgrade hospitals being almost fully packed, Vucic said.

Serbia's COVID-19 death toll has reached 330 after a record daily increase. The country has confirmed 16,719 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.