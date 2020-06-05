UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Daily Count In Czech Republic Falls Below 60 - Health Ministry

Fri 05th June 2020 | 07:11 PM

The Czech Republic has registered 56 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, a slight decrease compared to the previous days, which saw more than 60 infections, the Health Ministry announced on Friday

"The total number of coronavirus cases in the country registered since March 1 is 9,490, of which 6,800 people have already recovered, 2,350 are currently being treated, and more than 85 percent of them are being treated at home. A total of 326 people died," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, more than 4,500 tests for coronavirus were conducted in the republic on Thursday.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Friday called on the country's opposition to stop scaring people with ideas that a new wave of COVID-19 could occur in the country this fall. His remarks came after representatives of Czech opposition parties demanded that the government submit an action plan to prepare for a new surge.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Slovakia, no COVID-19 cases have been registered over the past 24 hours. The total tally there stands at 1,520 with 28 deaths.

