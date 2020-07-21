COVID-19 Daily Increase in Tokyo Tops 200 for First Time in 3 Days - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Japan's capital city of Tokyo has registered about 230 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest number this week, media reported on Tuesday.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said the exact numbers were still being checked but it is expected to surpass 200 and reach about 230, the NHK broadcaster reported.

On Friday, Tokyo registered a record-high growth of 293 COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, the capital registered 290 new cases, while on Sunday and Monday the number stood at 188 and 168, respectively.

The difference in numbers might be linked to day offs of services counting and collecting data on Saturday and Sunday.

Tokyo has already been excluded from the Go To travel domestic tourism support program due to record increase in COVID-19 cases compared to other regions to prevent the spread of infection further across the country.

Japan has so far registered over 25,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 1,000 related deaths. Meanwhile, almost 20,000 people have fully recovered across the country.