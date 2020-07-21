UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Daily Increase In Tokyo Tops 200 For First Time In 3 Days - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:40 AM

COVID-19 Daily Increase in Tokyo Tops 200 for First Time in 3 Days - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Japan's capital city of Tokyo has registered about 230 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest number this week, media reported on Tuesday.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said the exact numbers were still being checked but it is expected to surpass 200 and reach about 230, the NHK broadcaster reported.

On Friday, Tokyo registered a record-high growth of 293 COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, the capital registered 290 new cases, while on Sunday and Monday the number stood at 188 and 168, respectively.

The difference in numbers might be linked to day offs of services counting and collecting data on Saturday and Sunday.

Tokyo has already been excluded from the Go To travel domestic tourism support program due to record increase in COVID-19 cases compared to other regions to prevent the spread of infection further across the country.

Japan has so far registered over 25,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 1,000 related deaths. Meanwhile, almost 20,000 people have fully recovered across the country.

Related Topics

Governor Tokyo Japan Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 21, 2020 in Pakistan

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

9 hours ago

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

9 hours ago

Probe of Hope is milestone in UAE cultural achieve ..

9 hours ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.