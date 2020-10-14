COVID-19 daily infections in Russia hit new record

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia on Wednesday reported 14,231 new cases of the novel corona-virus, setting a new record for daily infections across the country

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia on Wednesday reported 14,231 new cases of the novel corona-virus, setting a new record for daily infections across the country.

The new cases raised tally over 1.34 million and the death toll reached 23,305 with 239 more fatalities, according to health authorities.

The total number of recoveries in the country have crossed 1.3 million as 7,920 more patients got over in the last 24 hours.

The capital Moscow has seen 4,573 new cases in the past day, with a cumulative toll of 344,004. Some 277,500 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in Russia.

In the last 24 hours, 436,000 tests were carried out throughout the country with the total number of tests exceeding 51.8 million.