UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Daily Infections In Russia Hit New Record

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:39 PM

COVID-19 daily infections in Russia hit new record

Russia on Wednesday reported 14,231 new cases of the novel corona-virus, setting a new record for daily infections across the country

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia on Wednesday reported 14,231 new cases of the novel corona-virus, setting a new record for daily infections across the country.

The new cases raised tally over 1.34 million and the death toll reached 23,305 with 239 more fatalities, according to health authorities.

The total number of recoveries in the country have crossed 1.3 million as 7,920 more patients got over in the last 24 hours.

The capital Moscow has seen 4,573 new cases in the past day, with a cumulative toll of 344,004. Some 277,500 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in Russia.

In the last 24 hours, 436,000 tests were carried out throughout the country with the total number of tests exceeding 51.8 million.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Million

Recent Stories

Seminar on breast cancer held

1 minute ago

Delegation of RBA calls on CJP

1 minute ago

Greek neo-Nazi leaders get heavy prison sentences

1 minute ago

11 dead, 875 injured in 838 accidentsin Punjab

1 minute ago

Almost 1Mln People Affected by Heavy Floods in Cen ..

3 minutes ago

New Russian Ambassador Presents Credentials to Leb ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.