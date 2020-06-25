UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Death Rate In Yemen At 25%, Five Times Global Average - UN Humanitarian Chief

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 02:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Yemen has seen a 25 percent fatality rate from the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, a figure five times larger than the world's average, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said in a Security Council meeting.

"COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across Yemen.

About 25 percent of Yemenis confirmed to have the disease have died. That's five times the global average," Lowcock said on Wednesday.

Lowcock added that the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country are underreported, given the collapsed health care system, and considering the fact that burial places in some areas have recently increased by seven times.

Yemen has recorded a total of 1,015 COVID-19 cases and 274 deaths, according to the data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

