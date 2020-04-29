UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Death Tally In Greece Rises To 139 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 06:05 PM

COVID-19 Death Tally in Greece Rises to 139 - Reports

Greece has registered one coronavirus-related fatality over the past 24 hours, which brings the overall COVID-19 death toll to 139, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Greece has registered one coronavirus-related fatality over the past 24 hours, which brings the overall COVID-19 death toll to 139, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Ekathimerini newspaper, an 89-year-old patient who had died in a hospital in Athens suffered from serious health conditions.

To date, Greece has registered 2,566 COVID-19 cases and 577 recoveries.

Meanwhile, speaking at a cabinet meeting earlier in the day, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged the government to "regain the lost ground" due to the pandemic and called for discipline and hard work.

"It will take a great deal of discipline to be able to stick to schedule, to demonstrate that the government's reform effort is actually accelerating. We need to regain the lost ground caused by the pandemic as soon as possible and emerge financially victorious from this major crisis," Mitsotakis said, as cited by the media outlet,

The Greek Parliament is expected to vote on 26 reform bills by July's end, the prime minister added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Died Athens Greece July Media From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Polish Prime Minister Not Ruling Out Postponing El ..

2 minutes ago

Top Diplomats of Normandy Four to Assess Implement ..

2 minutes ago

Polish Prime Minister Says More Daily Recoveries T ..

2 minutes ago

Erdogan Expresses Solidarity to Trump in Fight Aga ..

2 minutes ago

MoF receives the federal general budget draft for ..

7 minutes ago

Govt is likely to further cut down POL prices

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.