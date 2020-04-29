COVID-19 Death Tally in Greece Rises to 139 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Greece has registered one coronavirus-related fatality over the past 24 hours, which brings the overall COVID-19 death toll to 139, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Greece has registered one coronavirus-related fatality over the past 24 hours, which brings the overall COVID-19 death toll to 139, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Ekathimerini newspaper, an 89-year-old patient who had died in a hospital in Athens suffered from serious health conditions.

To date, Greece has registered 2,566 COVID-19 cases and 577 recoveries.

Meanwhile, speaking at a cabinet meeting earlier in the day, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged the government to "regain the lost ground" due to the pandemic and called for discipline and hard work.

"It will take a great deal of discipline to be able to stick to schedule, to demonstrate that the government's reform effort is actually accelerating. We need to regain the lost ground caused by the pandemic as soon as possible and emerge financially victorious from this major crisis," Mitsotakis said, as cited by the media outlet,

The Greek Parliament is expected to vote on 26 reform bills by July's end, the prime minister added.