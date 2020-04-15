COVID-19 Death Toll Among Italian Doctors Reaches 120 - Medical Union

The number of Italian doctors who have died after contracting the coronavirus has risen to 120 as medical workers continue suffering from the shortage of personal protective equipment, the national federation of Italian doctors, FNOMCeO, said on Wednesday

On Thursday, the federation reported about a total of 100 fatalities. The latest victim on the list, published by the union, is therapist Elisabetta Mangiarini, who died on Wednesday morning.

"The list of the Names of our [late] friends and colleagues written in black and white is staggering. Just as the number of infected medical workers, who already account for 10 percent of the total number of those infected," FNOMCeO President Filippo Anelli said.

Italy, he went on, can no longer afford sending its doctors and medical workers to fight the virus with "bare hands."

"This is an unequal battle that damages us, citizens, and the entire country," Anelli stated.

In early April, the union of Italian medical workers, Anaao-Assomed, reported that over 10,000 medics in the country had contracted the virus. About 20 percent of them are doctors. Many Italian health workers are currently being treated in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, Italy confirmed nearly 162,500 COVID-19 cases, including over 21,000 deaths and more than 37,000 recoveries.