COVID-19 Death Toll Among Italian Doctors Rises To 46 As 3 New Deaths Confirmed - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:45 PM

The number of medical professionals in Italy who have died after contracting COVID-19 has risen to 46 after three more deaths were confirmed on Friday, national media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The number of medical professionals in Italy who have died after contracting COVID-19 has risen to 46 after three more deaths were confirmed on Friday, national media reported.

Italy's national federation of doctors guilds first confirmed the death of Giulio Calvi, a physician who worked in the city of Bergamo, in the Lombardy region, the ANSA news agency reported.

Later in the day, the agency reported the deaths of two more physicians, Benedetto Comotti, who worked in Bergamo, and Marcello Ugolini, a pneumologist who worked in the city of Pesaro, in the Marche region.

Both had tested positive for COVID-19.

The National Association of Italian Municipalities chief, Antonio Decaro, on Friday announced that flags on municipal buildings across Italy will be flown at half-mast on Tuesday, the agency reported.

Decaro also announced that a minute's silence will be held at noon local time [11:00 GMT] to commemorate those who have died from COVID-19, according to the agency.

Italy has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe. As of 17:00 GMT on Thursday, the country has confirmed over 80,000 cases of the disease, resulting in more than 8,000 deaths.

