COVID-19 Death Toll Among Italy's Medical Workers Hits 100 - Doctors Union

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:56 PM

The number of medical workers who have died from COVID-19 in Italy reached 100 on Thursday, according to information posted by Italy's federation of doctors' guilds, FNOMCEO

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The number of medical workers who have died from COVID-19 in Italy reached 100 on Thursday, according to information posted by Italy's federation of doctors' guilds, FNOMCEO.

Family doctor Samar Sinjab from the Venetian province was the 100th medical practitioner to die from the virus in the country.

Earlier this month, the Annao Asomed medical union announced that 10,000 medial workers have tested positive for coronavirus in the country, about a fifth of whom are practicing doctors.

Italy remains one of the worst affected countries by the coronavirus pandemic, with over 17,600 deaths from nearly 140,000 infections, according to the country's Civil Protection Department, which leads the fight against the outbreak. Both the United States and Spain have overtaken Italy in the number of infections but Italy has the highest death toll so far.

