COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 240,000 Globally - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the world has surpassed 240,000, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data showed on Saturday.

The total case count stands at 3,386,519. Of these, 240,654 patients have died, and more than 1 million have recovered.

On March 11, the Word Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.