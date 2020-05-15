COVID-19 Death Toll Grows to 34 Kazakhstan After End of Lockdown - Health Ministry

The COVID-19 death toll in Kazakhstan has increased by 2 to 34, thus, showing a minor spike after the country has lifted the state of emergency, the Health Ministry said on Friday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The COVID-19 death toll in Kazakhstan has increased by 2 to 34, thus, showing a minor spike after the country has lifted the state of emergency, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

There has been no growth of the death toll earlier in the week.

"We have registered two lethal cases of the coronavirus infection in the city of Nur-Sultan: a 1958-born female and a 1977-born male citizen. We have registered a total of 35 fatalities in Kazakhstan," the ministry said in a statement.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 118 to 5,689.

On Monday, the country has lifted the state of emergency.