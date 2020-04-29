COVID-19 Death Toll in Africa Surpasses 1,500 After 52 New Fatalities Over Past Day - WHO

The COVID-19 death toll on the African continent has surpassed 1,500 after the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday announced 52 new deaths over the preceding 24 hour

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The COVID-19 death toll on the African continent has surpassed 1,500 after the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday announced 52 new deaths over the preceding 24 hours.

According to the organization, a total of 34,610 cases of the disease have been confirmed since the start of the outbreak, resulting in 1,517 deaths. On Tuesday, the case total stood at 33,085 with 1,465 deaths.

Egypt and South Africa have been the two epicenters of COVID-19 on the continent, with 5,042 and 4,996 cases, respectively.

A total of 4,246 cases of the disease have been confirmed in Morocco, and 3,649 cases in Algeria.

The African countries with the highest COVID-19 death toll are Algeria with 437 deaths and Egypt with 359 deaths so far.

On Monday, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed concern with the rate of infection in Africa, adding that the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over.