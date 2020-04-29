UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Death Toll In Africa Surpasses 1,500 After 52 New Fatalities Over Past Day - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 05:26 PM

COVID-19 Death Toll in Africa Surpasses 1,500 After 52 New Fatalities Over Past Day - WHO

The COVID-19 death toll on the African continent has surpassed 1,500 after the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday announced 52 new deaths over the preceding 24 hour

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The COVID-19 death toll on the African continent has surpassed 1,500 after the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday announced 52 new deaths over the preceding 24 hours.

According to the organization, a total of 34,610 cases of the disease have been confirmed since the start of the outbreak, resulting in 1,517 deaths. On Tuesday, the case total stood at 33,085 with 1,465 deaths.

Egypt and South Africa have been the two epicenters of COVID-19 on the continent, with 5,042 and 4,996 cases, respectively.

A total of 4,246 cases of the disease have been confirmed in Morocco, and 3,649 cases in Algeria.

The African countries with the highest COVID-19 death toll are Algeria with 437 deaths and Egypt with 359 deaths so far.

On Monday, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed concern with the rate of infection in Africa, adding that the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over.

Related Topics

Africa World Egypt Algeria South Africa Morocco From

Recent Stories

Brazil Should Introduce Progressive Tax Reform to ..

40 seconds ago

Russian Consul Says Quarantine Measures in China's ..

41 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia Installs Thermal Cameras in Holy Mosq ..

43 seconds ago

Political Dialogue Only Solution to Libya Conflict ..

44 seconds ago

Beijing Calls on US to Be Transparent About Purpos ..

46 seconds ago

Berlin Confirms Normandy Four Foreign Ministers' V ..

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.