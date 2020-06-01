UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Death Toll In Africa Surpasses 4,000 - WHO

Faizan Hashmi 2 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:34 PM

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has increased to 144,702, with the death toll of 4,149, the World Health Organization said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has increased to 144,702, with the death toll of 4,149, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

On Sunday, the number of cases confirmed stood at 139,272, with 3,995 deaths.

More than 61,100 people have recovered from the disease.

The country with the largest number of deaths is Egypt, with 913, followed by South Africa and Algeria with 683 and 653 fatalities, respectively.

