UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Death Toll In Argentina Rises By 58% Over Week - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Argentina witnessed a 58%-increase in COVID-related deaths over the week of July 11-17, the country's health ministry said on Monday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Argentina witnessed a 58%-increase in COVID-related deaths over the week of July 11-17, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

The death toll from COVID-19 has surged to 57 over the past week from 36 fatal cases recorded a week prior, on July 4-10, according to the health ministry.

Buenos Aires, Catamarca and Chaco provinces top the list of the country's regions seeing the highest number of COVID-19 deaths.

The health authority added that the general occupancy level at intensive care units has reached 44% in both state and private hospitals.

Last week, Argentina recorded 39,656 COVID-19 cases. As of July 12, 2022, about 90% of the country's residents received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 83% were fully vaccinated.

