COVID-19 Death Toll In Brazil Rises By 1,215 To Top 122,000 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:00 AM

COVID-19 Death Toll in Brazil Rises by 1,215 to Top 122,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil has risen by 1,215 over the past 24 hours to 122,596, the country's Health Ministry said.

The case tally has increased by 42,659 to 3,950,931, the ministry said.

The day before, Brazil's death count went up 553 and number of cases by 45,961.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 848,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 25.3 million.

