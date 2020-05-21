COVID-19 Death Toll in Finland Reaches 306, Includes Mainly Seniors - Health Authorities

Health authorities in Finland have recorded two new coronavirus-related fatalities over the past day, down from three the day before, taking the cumulative death toll to 306, the Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Health authorities in Finland have recorded two new coronavirus-related fatalities over the past day, down from three the day before, taking the cumulative death toll to 306, the Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Thursday.

"The total number of registered cases is 6,493," the THL said in a statement, adding that 50 new cases have been recorded in the 24-hour period to Thursday noon.

According to the THL, the median age of those who died from coronavirus-related complications is 84, whereas the majority 117 were aged between 80 and 89, and 72 others were older than 90.

Recoveries in Finland count at least 4,800, according to the statement.

The reported dynamics of the past day included 110 patients currently undergoing treatment in hospitals, of which 22 are in intensive care units.