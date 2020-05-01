UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Death Toll in France Exceeds 24,500 - Health Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France reached almost 24,600 on Friday after a further 218 patients died of COVID-19, the public health chief said.

"The total number of people who have died since March 1 is 24,594," Jerome Salomon said at a daily press briefing.

Of them, 15,369 patients died in hospitals and 9,225 in care homes.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 130,185 from 129,580 reported the day before. More than 25,000 have been hospitalized. The number of patients in intensive care is 3,878, which is 141 fewer than on Thursday.

Salomon added that more than 52,000 patients have already recovered and left medical facilities.

