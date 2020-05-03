UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Death Toll In France Rises By 166 To 24,760 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 12:10 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France reached 24,760 on Saturday after another 166 patients died of COVID-19, the country Health Ministry said.

"Since March 1, we have been mourning 24,760 deaths related to COVID-19," the statement read.

It is noted that 15,487 people died in hospitals, and 9,273 in nursing homes.

A total of 25,800 remain hospitalized. The number of patients in intensive care is 3,827, which is 51 fewer than on Friday.

Over 50,500 patients have already recovered and left medical facilities.

