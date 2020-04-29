UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Death Toll In France Surpasses 24,000 - Health Ministry

COVID-19 Death Toll in France Surpasses 24,000 - Health Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France has surpassed 24,000 with 427 fatalities being registered over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"From March 1, we mourn the 24,087 deaths associated with COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 15,053 people died in hospitals and 9,034 in social and medical institutions.

According to the health authorities, the total number of those infected in France has reached 129,859.

French President Emmanuel Macron extended the nationwide lockdown until May 11. The government hopes to start gradually reopening daycare centers, schools and universities in a month.

