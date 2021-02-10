UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Death Toll In France Surpasses 80,000 - National Health Agency

Wed 10th February 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France has topped 80,000, the country's national public health agency, Sante Publique, said in a statement.

A total of 439 people with COVID-19 have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death count to 80,147.

The coronavirus case tally since the pandemic start in France amounts to 3,360,235, including more than 18,870 in the past day alone.

The COVID-19 vaccination began in France on December 27, 2020. According to Health Ministry data, more than 1.9 million people have been vaccinated. French authorities expect 70 million people to be vaccinated by August.

More Stories From World

