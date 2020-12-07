COVID-19 Death Toll in France Tops 55,000 - National Health Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) More than 55,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, the country's national public health agency, Sante Publique, said in a statement.

France's coronavirus death toll amounts to 55,155 people, 175 of them have died in the past 24 hours, the agency said.

In total, 2,292,497 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country, with 11,022 infections confirmed over the past day.

More than 8,560 people have been admitted to hospitals in the past week.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus infection COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.