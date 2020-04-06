UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Death Toll In French Hospitals, Care Facilities Rises To 8,911 - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

COVID-19 Death Toll in French Hospitals, Care Facilities Rises to 8,911 - Health Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The number of people who have died in French hospitals and care facilities after contracting COVID-19 has risen by more than 800 in the preceding 24 hours to 8,911 in total, Health Minister Olivier Veran said at a press briefing on Monday.

"In French hospitals as of this evening, we have counted the deaths of 6,494 people.

In care institutions, 2,417 people," Veran stated.

According to the health minister, 7,072 people remain in intensive care.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country since the start of the outbreak stands at 98,010, with 74,390 of the cases being confirmed by the country's hospitals. 

Veran also stated that the number of people who have recovered after contracting the disease has now surpassed 17,000.

