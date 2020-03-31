COVID-19 death toll in Indonesia rises to 136, total cases at 1,528

The Indonesian government said on Tuesday the death toll of the COVID-19 in the country climbed to 136, the highest in Southeast Asia

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Indonesian government said on Tuesday the death toll of the COVID-19 in the country climbed to 136, the highest in Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases jumped to 1,528. As many as 81 patients have recovered from the COVID-19, according to the government's spokesman for the all coronavirus-related matters Achmad Yurianto.

Capital city Jakarta, which is home to some 10 million people, suffers the highest number of deaths in the country totaling 83, followed by West Java where 21 patients died.

Yurianto said that the government has distributed more than 191,000 items of personal protective equipment, 133,000 N95 face masks and 12 million surgical masks to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients across the country.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared a national public health emergency over the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, urging regional administrations to comply with the policy.

Authorities have been conducting rapid tests in areas where cases are detected.

The government has turned the Wisma Atlet Kemayoran, the apartment towers in central Jakarta which were used to billet athletes competing in the 2018 Asian Games, into an emergency hospital intended to treat as many as 24,000 COVID-19 patients.