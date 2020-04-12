UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Death Toll In Israel Reaches 103 As 10,878 Cases Confirmed - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) A total of 10,878 cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in Israel since the start of the outbreak, resulting in the deaths of 103 people, Israel's Health Ministry confirmed on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 174 people who have contracted the disease are currently in a critical condition in hospital.

A total of 123 people are currently being treated with ventilators.

As of Sunday morning, 1,388 people have recovered after contracting the disease, the ministry noted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered that all flights to Israel will be suspended until the government can ensure that international arrivals can be transferred to state-run quarantine hotels, a source in the government told Sputnik on Saturday.

