COVID-19 Death Toll In Israel Reaches 20, Number Of Cases Grows To 5,358 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:40 AM

COVID-19 Death Toll in Israel Reaches 20, Number of Cases Grows to 5,358 - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The number of people who died from the coronavirus-related complications in Israel increased to 20, and the total tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 5,358, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the health authorities, 94 patients are in critical condition and 224 people fully recovered from the disease.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 846,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 41,400 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

