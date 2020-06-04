UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Death Toll In Israel Rises By 1 To 291 Over Past Day - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 09:00 AM

COVID-19 Death Toll in Israel Rises by 1 to 291 Over Past Day - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Israel rose on Wednesday by 92 to 17,377, one patient died, bringing the death toll to 291, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that as of Wednesday evening, 2,103 people were sick with coronavirus, with 27 being in serious condition.

A total of 14,983 patients have recovered.

Israel saw at the end of May an increase in the number of new coronavirus cases, mainly in schools. A total of 42 schools were locked down for quarantine on Wednesday. Due to the increase in the incidence rate, on May 30, mobile checkpoints for COVID-19 checks reopened.

A week ago the country lifted the last serious restrictions associated with the coronavirus. Cafes, restaurants, pubs, bars and swimming pools reopened.

