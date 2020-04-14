UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Death Toll In Israel Rises To 116, Total 11,586 Cases Confirmed - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 02:00 AM

COVID-19 Death Toll in Israel Rises to 116, Total 11,586 Cases Confirmed - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) A total of 11,586 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Israel since the start of the outbreak, resulting in the deaths of 116 people, Israel's Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry's evening update, 183 people who have contracted the disease are currently in hospitals in critical condition.

A total of 132 people are being treated with ventilators.

As of Monday, 1,855 people have recovered after contracting the disease, the ministry noted.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global count of COVID-19 cases is approaching 2 million, the exact number is 1,905,935, with over 118,000 deaths.

Related Topics

Israel Million

Recent Stories

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE stock mar ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ukrainian President review late ..

45 minutes ago

WHO intensifies efforts to develop vaccine against ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Governor of Nevada review lates ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 398 new COVID-19 case ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Shows EU Health System 'No Longe ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.