COVID-19 Death Toll in Israel Rises to 116, Total 11,586 Cases Confirmed - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) A total of 11,586 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Israel since the start of the outbreak, resulting in the deaths of 116 people, Israel's Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry's evening update, 183 people who have contracted the disease are currently in hospitals in critical condition.

A total of 132 people are being treated with ventilators.

As of Monday, 1,855 people have recovered after contracting the disease, the ministry noted.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global count of COVID-19 cases is approaching 2 million, the exact number is 1,905,935, with over 118,000 deaths.