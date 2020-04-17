COVID-19 Death Toll in Israel Rises to 140, Total Cases Up to 12,591 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of deaths from the coronavirus disease in Israel has risen to 140, while the total number of those infected has increased to 12,591, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry's report at 9 a.m.

local time (06:00 GMT), 174 patients are in critical condition, with 140 receiving medical assistance via lung ventilators.

The total number of recoveries has reached 2,624, the ministry's report said.

Meanwhile, Palestine's health authorities have confirmed on Thursday that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip has risen to 233, with 81 having been registered in eastern Jerusalem. The total number of recoveries has increased to 61, and the death toll stands at two.