UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Death Toll In Israel Rises To 140, Total Cases Up To 12,591 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

COVID-19 Death Toll in Israel Rises to 140, Total Cases Up to 12,591 - Health Ministry

The number of deaths from the coronavirus disease in Israel has risen to 140, while the total number of those infected has increased to 12,591, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of deaths from the coronavirus disease in Israel has risen to 140, while the total number of those infected has increased to 12,591, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry's report at 9 a.m.

local time (06:00 GMT), 174 patients are in critical condition, with 140 receiving medical assistance via lung ventilators.

The total number of recoveries has reached 2,624, the ministry's report said.

Meanwhile, Palestine's health authorities have confirmed on Thursday that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip has risen to 233, with 81 having been registered in eastern Jerusalem. The total number of recoveries has increased to 61, and the death toll stands at two.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Gaza Bank Jerusalem From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mashreq posts AED450 million in Q1 net profit

46 minutes ago

600 doctors to treat Kuwaitis returning home from ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber develops guide on National Disinfect ..

1 hour ago

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 25,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.