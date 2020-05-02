COVID-19 Death Toll in Italy Rises by 474 to 28,710 in Past 24 Hours - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Italy has registered 474 new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 28,710, Civil Protection Department said.

As many as 1,665 patients have recovered in the given period, with a total of 79,914 recoveries.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Italy, including those who recovered and died, increased by 1,900 to 209,328.

The number of infected people, without taking into account recoveries and fatalities, continues to decline by 239 in the past 24 hours. To date, coronavirus has been detected in 100,704 people.

More than 17,000 people remain in hospitals.