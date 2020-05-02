UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Death Toll In Italy Rises By 474 To 28,710 In Past 24 Hours - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 11:34 PM

COVID-19 Death Toll in Italy Rises by 474 to 28,710 in Past 24 Hours - Authorities

Italy has registered 474 new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 28,710, Civil Protection Department said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Italy has registered 474 new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 28,710, Civil Protection Department said.

As many as 1,665 patients have recovered in the given period, with a total of 79,914 recoveries.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Italy, including those who recovered and died, increased by 1,900 to 209,328.

The number of infected people, without taking into account recoveries and fatalities, continues to decline by 239 in the past 24 hours. To date, coronavirus has been detected in 100,704 people.

More than 17,000 people remain in hospitals.

Related Topics

Died Italy Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Three Suspected Bombs Found in Abandoned Hong Kong ..

44 seconds ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Reaches Monthly ..

47 seconds ago

Afghan Authorities Extend Isolation Regime in Larg ..

4 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Occurs Near Crete - Seism ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 240,000 Globally - Joh ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Customs pushes shipping against tide of coro ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.