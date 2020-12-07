COVID-19 Death Toll in Italy Surpasses 60,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The COVID-19 death toll in Italy has exceeded 60,000, and 564 patients died over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said.

A total of 60,078 people have died in Italy due to the coronavirus.

According to the ministry, 18,887 cases of COVID-19 have been registered over the past day.

Since the beginning of the epidemic in the country, 1,728,878 people have contracted the novel coronavirus disease, almost 913,500 patients have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus infection COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020.