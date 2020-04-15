UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 58 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 02:10 PM

COVID-19 Death Toll in Japan Could Potentially Surpass 400,000 - Gov't Task Force

The coronavirus outbreak in Japan could potentially claim up to 420,000 lives if there would be no proper preventive measures, Hiroshi Nishiura, Hokkaido University professor and a member of the Japanese government's task force against the coronavirus, said on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The coronavirus outbreak in Japan could potentially claim up to 420,000 lives if there would be no proper preventive measures, Hiroshi Nishiura, Hokkaido University professor and a member of the Japanese government's task force against the coronavirus, said on Wednesday.

The task force conducted a simulation, which said that at least 850,000 people could become seriously ill with COVID-19 if countermeasures were not imposed.

"We do not expect 400,000 or so people to die. We can stop the spread of this infectious disease if we drastically reduce contact between people," Nishiura said, as quoted by the Mainichi newspaper.

The authorities aim to decrease human-to-human contact in Tokyo and several other prefectures in which a state of emergency has been declared by at least 70 percent. Nonetheless, the professor called for an 80 percent reduction to ensure that the spread of COVID-19 would slow.

Japan has so far confirmed 8,100 COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths from coronavirus-related complications.

