COVID-19 Death Toll in Kazakhstan Increases by 76 to 264 in Past Week - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 06:20 AM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Kazakhstan has registered 76 deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on June 30 - July 6, bringing the overall number of deaths to 264, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

As of June 29, a total of 188 deaths from coronavirus were recorded in Kazakhstan. On that day, the ministry announced the switch to weekly publication of information on COVID-19 fatalities.

"Kazakhstan has recorded, from June 30 to July 6, 2020, a total of 76 fatal cases of coronavirus infection.

.. In total, 264 deaths have been registered in the Republic of Kazakhstan," it said.

More than 48,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Kazakhstan, with over 16,100 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 532,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 11.3 million.

