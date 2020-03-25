COVID-19 Death Toll in Lithuania Rises by 2 to 4 - Authorities

Two more people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Lithuania, which brings the death toll to four, the authorities said on Wednesday

VILNIUS/BELGRADE/CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Two more people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Lithuania, which brings the death toll to four, the authorities said on Wednesday.

One fatality is a patient who was in a risk group from the city of Panevezys, according to the Health Ministry. The other victim, also in a risk group, underwent treatment in a hospital in the town of Ukmerge, located 50 miles northwest of Vilnius.

In total, the Baltic nation has had 255 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday morning.

Slovenia, meanwhile, reported its fifth fatality caused by the coronavirus. According to the Health Ministry, the victim is an elderly man who died in a virus-stricken nursing home in the northeastern municipality of Smarje pri Jelsah.

The country has registered 50 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which brought the total to 528. Seventy-three of those infected are medical staff.

Romania, in turn, has updated its case toll to 906. Eighty-six have recovered, and 13 people have died, according to the Health Ministry.