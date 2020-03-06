UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Death Toll In Mainland China Reaches 3,042, Over 80,000 Infected - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 06:50 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The number of people, who have been infected with a new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across mainland China, has reached 80,552, with 3,042 patients having died, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

"The National Health Commission received information about 80,552 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 23,784 currently ill people. 5,737 people are in critical condition, 3,042 have died, 53,726 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

Within the past 24 hours, 143 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 30 people have died of the disease.

The novel coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December 2019, and has since spread worldwide. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

